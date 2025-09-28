Elon Musk slams "false narrative" after being named in Epstein files

Austin, Texas - Billionaire Elon Musk recently responded after his name appeared in the latest batch of files related to notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Elon Musk (r.) recently responded after his name was listed among other powerful people in a batch of files related to Jeffrey Epstein. © Collage: AFP PHOTO / NEW YORK STATE SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY/HANDOUT & Odd ANDERSEN / AFP

On Saturday, Musk shared an X post that included a link to a news story from Sky News about a third batch of files released on Friday by Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee.

The new documents included a screenshot of a note from Epstein's diary that read, "Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)"

Musk, who was listed along with a number of other powerful figures, took issue with the outlet including his name in their headline alongside Prince Andrew of the British royal family, who actually visited Epstein's private island.

"Shame on Sky News for this utterly misleading headline. Anyone pushing this false narrative deserves complete contempt," Musk wrote.

"Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED, yet they name me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit."

The latest update comes as President Donald Trump continues to receive backlash for refusing to release the files as repeatedly promised, as well as criticism over his decades-long friendship with Epstein.