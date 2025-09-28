Elon Musk slams "false narrative" after being named in Epstein files
Austin, Texas - Billionaire Elon Musk recently responded after his name appeared in the latest batch of files related to notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
On Saturday, Musk shared an X post that included a link to a news story from Sky News about a third batch of files released on Friday by Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee.
The new documents included a screenshot of a note from Epstein's diary that read, "Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)"
Musk, who was listed along with a number of other powerful figures, took issue with the outlet including his name in their headline alongside Prince Andrew of the British royal family, who actually visited Epstein's private island.
"Shame on Sky News for this utterly misleading headline. Anyone pushing this false narrative deserves complete contempt," Musk wrote.
"Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED, yet they name me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit."
The latest update comes as President Donald Trump continues to receive backlash for refusing to release the files as repeatedly promised, as well as criticism over his decades-long friendship with Epstein.
Social media reacts to Musk's post about Epstein story
Musk has long claimed that he was never close to Epstein.
In a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, shortly after Epstein was arrested on trafficking charges, Musk admitted he briefly visited the late financier's Manhattan townhouse years earlier.
However, he described Epstein as "obviously a creep" who "tried repeatedly to get me to visit his island," but the Tesla CEO always declined.
Earlier this year, Musk worked in the Trump administration, but upon leaving his post, he quickly became embroiled in a public feud with the president. The spat reached a climax when Musk claimed on social media that Trump was refusing to release the files on Epstein because his name was in them.
Critics on social media were not impressed with Musk's attempt to dismiss the news of his inclusion in the files.
Several users shared a photo of Musk seemingly posing with Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking. Musk previously claimed Maxwell had "photobombed" the picture, and insisted he did not know her "at all."
Some accused Musk, who owns X, of personally having a community note attached to the Sky News story, pointing out the need for context to illustrate the difference between Musk and Prince Andrew's alleged connections to Epstein.
Others called him out for knowing that Epstein was a "creep" yet doing nothing about it, and for continuing to be friends with Trump, despite the allegations he faces over his relationship with Epstein.
One user also mocked Musk over his penchant for spreading conspiracy theories and false information, writing, "Oh is spreading disinformation bad now?"
Cover photo: Collage: AFP PHOTO / NEW YORK STATE SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY/HANDOUT & Odd ANDERSEN / AFP