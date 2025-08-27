Ghislaine Maxwell reveals Epstein's past connections to Elon Musk in DOJ interview
Austin, Texas - In her recent interview with the US Justice Department, Ghislaine Maxwell, the incarcerated associate of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, spilled on her connections with Elon Musk, the world's richest man.
Earlier this month, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche conducted an interview with Maxwell, during which she revealed that she first met Musk at a multi-day birthday party for Google co-founder Sergey Brin.
"I met him in – I don't remember the year, but it’s going to be in 2010, '11, something like that, I think, if my memory serves," Maxwell said, according to transcripts and audio of the conversation.
Maxwell recalled that Musk was among the 30 to 50 people who attended the party, which took place over "three or four days" on a Caribbean island. Epstein was not present at the event.
She went on to recount again seeing Musk at an Oscars event – apparently referring to a Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 2, 2014 – where the two were photographed together.
When asked if Musk and Epstein knew each other, Maxwell said "I believe they did" as the two were "communicating on email," but she admitted repeatedly that her memory is "not as good as I would like it to be."
Elon Musk claims he didn't know Ghislaine Maxwell "at all"
Maxwell's testimony comes as President Donald Trump and his administration continue to receive heavy backlash over their refusal to release all files related to Epstein's case as repeatedly promised.
Their abrupt decision not to fulfill the promise has sparked speculation that Trump, who was good friends with Epstein for over a decade, is named in the files and that he may be trying to protect other wealthy and powerful people who are also listed.
In her testimony, Maxwell insisted that Trump never did anything wrong during her time knowing him and praised his presidency.
Throughout the backlash, Musk – who worked for the Trump administration earlier this year – has adamantly called for the files to be released, and even publicly claimed that Trump was not releasing them because he is named in the files.
Maxwell's claims of knowing Musk contradict the billionaire's assertion that he never knew her or Epstein. In July 2020, when an X user shared the Oscars party photo of him and Maxwell, Musk responded, claiming he didn't know her "at all."
"She photobombed me once at a Vanity Fair party several years ago," Musk wrote. "Real question is why VF invited her in the first place."
Cover photo: Collage: Mandel NGAN / AFP & Handout / US District Court for the Southern District of New York / AFP