Hailey Bieber feels "fragile" after a "difficult" start to 2023
Los Angeles, California - Following her alleged drama with Selena Gomez, model Hailey Bieber opened up about about feeling "fragile" after a rough start to 2023.
On Wednesday evening, Justin Bieber's wifey took to her Instagram to share with her candidness about having a "difficult" time as of late.
"I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it's easier than admitting I'm having a hard time," she wrote in her IG story.
"But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least."
Her comments come on the heels of her rumored drama with Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner as well her and her husband's recent health struggles.
"And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you're not alone."
Hailey Bieber asks for kindness
The beauty mogul continued in a second story, "That being said, let's keep being there for one another. Let's be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers.
"Let's just be there for people. Let's keep showing up for each other even when it's hard. We're better together," she concluded.
The model was the subject of intense scrutiny after fans accused her and Kylie of body-shaming Selena.
Thankfully, the Only Murders in the Building star asked her fans for peace and slammed any feud rumors while also defending Hailey.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/haileybieber