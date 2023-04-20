Hailey Bieber feels "fragile" after a "difficult" start to 2023

Los Angeles, California - Following her alleged drama with Selena Gomez , model Hailey Bieber opened up about about feeling "fragile" after a rough start to 2023.

Hailey Bieber is getting vulnerable with her fans on Instagram. © Screenshot/Instagram/haileybieber

On Wednesday evening, Justin Bieber's wifey took to her Instagram to share with her candidness about having a "difficult" time as of late.

"I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it's easier than admitting I'm having a hard time," she wrote in her IG story.

"But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least."

Her comments come on the heels of her rumored drama with Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner as well her and her husband's recent health struggles.

"And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you're not alone."