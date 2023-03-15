Justin Bieber gives an update worth waiting for after health issues

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber seemingly gave fans a brief surprise update on his battle with his Ramsay Hunt diagnosis.

If one wasn't a true "belieber" before, Justin's latest update could change that.

The 29-year-old pop crooner took to Instagram to give a video update of his ongoing health issues, and things seem to be looking up.



In the brief clip posted on his IG story on Wednesday, the Peaches singer is seen showing that he has regained some mobility in his face.

In the video, which featured Tems' single Ice T, Justin is seen sporting a gray hoodie and a blue coat while moving his eyes from side to side.

"Wait for it..." he teased in the clip. The pause afterwards was clearly with the wait.

The heartwarming news comes on the heels of Justin recently cancelling his Justice world tour after making several delays and postponements. He has yet to comment on the cancellation, but sources claimed his family and friends advised him to pull the plug.

The singer first put a pause on his highly anticipated tour back in June when he revealed his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, which left part of his face temporarily paralyzed.

"It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," Justin said at the time.