Hailey Bieber goes into lockdown after TikTok shade from Selena Gomez!

Los Angeles, California- It's been quite the busy week of celebrity drama, and Hailey Bieber is protecting herself from backlash after Selena Gomez appeared to throw some shade her way via TikTok.

The drama began with Gomez, who left several pointed comments on videos related to her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber's wife Hailey.

In one instance, the 30-year-old defended her best friend, Taylor Swift, in the comments of a resurfaced video of Bieber mocking the Lavender Haze singer during an episode of Drop the Mic.

The Hands to Myself singer also shared her appreciation for a fan slamming the hate she's received from "nepo babies" in an apparent dig at Bieber.

Gomez's shade towards the 26-year-old model has led to a swift backlash from Selena fans, with Bieber losing over 200,000 followers on Instagram after the TikTok drama and receiving a wave of cruel comments.

Amid the hate, the Rhode founder has limited comments on her most recent Instagram post.

Bieber did get some love from her famous friends in the approved comments, including Kylie Jenner, who wrote "cool girl" with a heart emoji.