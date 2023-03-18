Did Selena Gomez trigger marital problems between Hailey and Justin Bieber?

Los Angeles - Superstar Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber have been married for about four and a half years. But how is their marriage really going? An insider has now revealed there is a crisis, but is it because of Justin's ex Selena Gomez ?

There are apparently trust issues between Justin Bieber (c) and Hailey Bieber (r). Is Justin's ex Selena Gomez the reason? © Collage: Amy Sussman & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The shadow of his longtime childhood sweetheart Selena still seems to haunt pop star Justin and his wife Hailey.



The alleged feud between the two women is dividing the web and the singer's fan base into Team Hailey and Team Selena, and also seems to be testing the Biebers' marriage.

As Radar Online has learned, it is said that the megastar and the model are in crisis again and again: The couple is going through a hard time, an insider dished to the outlet just after the alleged dispute between Justin's wife Hailey and his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Since then, the source revealed there have been trust issues in the couple's marriage. "They got married very young and didn't know what they were getting into, and it's been up and down ever since."