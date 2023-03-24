Selena Gomez defends Hailey Bieber against death threats amid social media feud

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is calling for an end to the social media drama between herself and Hailey Bieber.

Selena Gomez (r) has come to the defense of Hailey Bieber amid their online feud. © Collage: Michael TRAN / AFP & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, the 30-year-old posted a message on her Instagram story advocating for Hailey amid the seemingly endless drama.



It looks like things have officially gone too far after a number of Selena stans viciously targeted Hailey online.



"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," the former Disney star wrote.

"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying," she continued.

Earlier this month, Selena called for fans to "be kinder," but it looks like that wasn't enough.

"I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop," she concluded.

While this may signal an end to the current drama, only time will tell whether it's enough to squash the rumors of their long-standing feud.