Selena Gomez defends Hailey Bieber against death threats amid social media feud
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is calling for an end to the social media drama between herself and Hailey Bieber.
On Friday, the 30-year-old posted a message on her Instagram story advocating for Hailey amid the seemingly endless drama.
It looks like things have officially gone too far after a number of Selena stans viciously targeted Hailey online.
"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," the former Disney star wrote.
"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying," she continued.
Earlier this month, Selena called for fans to "be kinder," but it looks like that wasn't enough.
"I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop," she concluded.
While this may signal an end to the current drama, only time will tell whether it's enough to squash the rumors of their long-standing feud.
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have long been pitted against each other by fans
Selena and Hailey have consistently been pitted against one another since Hailey married Justin Bieber mere months after his final split from the Hands to Myself singer.
The latest beef began when Hailey and Kylie Jenner were accused of shading Selena via Instagram.
Selena then called out Hailey for mocking Taylor Swift in an old clip that resurfaced on TikTok.
The shade just kept on coming, and fans have flocked to Selena's side amid the feud, with the drama earning her enough Instagram followers to take the crown as the most-followed woman on the platform.
Hailey, meanwhile, previously took steps to prevent the hate she was receiving by limiting the comments on her page.
Here's hoping these two stars can finally escape the drama!
Cover photo: Collage: Michael TRAN / AFP & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP