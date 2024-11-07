Hailey Bieber reacts to 2024 presidential election results: "F**king insane"

Hailey Bieber is the latest celebrity to sound off on Donald Trump winning the 2024 presidential election. © Screenshot/Instagram/@haileybieber

The A-list backlash over the election results continues with the Rhode founder sharing her thoughts on Trump's victory.

On Wednesday, Hailey reposted a poignant statement via her Instagram story that read, "Supporting a convicted felon over a woman is f**king insane."

"That's really all there is to say," she wrote under the post.

Neither the beauty magnate – nor her hubby Justin Bieber – publicly endorsed Harris, but Hailey did share a sweet pic of their baby boy's feet with a sticker that said "I Voted" ahead of Election Day.

Hailey is far from the only star to have a negative reaction to the controversial politician heading back to the Oval Office.

Cardi B emotionally supported the VP while live chatting with fans on election night, saying, "I just hope she knows no matter what happens tonight, millions of people are proud of her. Women around the world are proud of her."