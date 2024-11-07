Sabrina Carpenter speaks out on Trump's win: "Sorry about our country"
Seattle, Washington - Pop star Sabrina Carpenter addressed the tense political atmosphere following the 2024 presidential election at her recent Short n' Sweet Tour stop.
At her recent Seattle show, the 25-year-old artist expressed deep empathy for her fans following the results of the 2024 presidential election.
According to Billboard, Sabrina offered an encouragement of peace during this uncertain time for many of her fans.
"I hope we can be a moment of peace for you, a moment of safety," she said on stage, echoing a similar statement made by singer Billie Eilish at her concert in Nashville.
Trump's recent electoral victory has reignited concerns about reproductive rights in the US, which many celebrities have been extremely passionate about.
"Sorry about our country," she continued. "To the women in here: I love you so much, and I really hope for the rest of this night that you can enjoy yourselves because you absolutely deserve it."
The Nonsense singer didn't make a public endorsement of Kamala Harris in the 2024 race, but she's been vocal about encouraging young fans to vote. On her current tour, she partnered with HeadCount to register a record number of votes.
Cover photo: Collage: Jamie McCarthy & Jim WATSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP