Sabrina Carpenter speaks out on Trump's win: "Sorry about our country"

Seattle, Washington - Pop star Sabrina Carpenter addressed the tense political atmosphere following the 2024 presidential election at her recent Short n' Sweet Tour stop.

Sabrina Carpenter (r.) expressed empathy for her Seattle fans after the Donald Trump was declared winner of the 2024 presidential election. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy & Jim WATSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

At her recent Seattle show, the 25-year-old artist expressed deep empathy for her fans following the results of the 2024 presidential election.

According to Billboard, Sabrina offered an encouragement of peace during this uncertain time for many of her fans.

"I hope we can be a moment of peace for you, a moment of safety," she said on stage, echoing a similar statement made by singer Billie Eilish at her concert in Nashville.

Trump's recent electoral victory has reignited concerns about reproductive rights in the US, which many celebrities have been extremely passionate about.

"Sorry about our country," she continued. "To the women in here: I love you so much, and I really hope for the rest of this night that you can enjoy yourselves because you absolutely deserve it."