Billie Eilish slams Trump's 2024 election victory: "It's a war on women"

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has shared her frustration at the results of the 2024 presidential election, which saw Republican Donald Trump win a second term in office.

The 22-year-old singer, who endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris in the race, took to her Instagram story on Wednesday to slam the results.

"It's a war on women," Eilish wrote over a black screen.

Over the weekend, the Grammy winner halted her concert in Georgia to urge her fans to support Harris in order to protect the rights of women in the US.

"I know that if you're in this room and you support me, you support women," she said. "I hope that you will vote for Kamala Harris."

In her initial endorsement of the vice president, Eilish and her brother, Finneas, warned against "extremists" seeking to take away American freedoms and specifically condemned Project 2025, a far-right agenda for a second Trump presidency that includes severely limited access to abortion.

While the president-elect has disavowed the blueprint, more than 100 members of his previous administration were involved in its creation.