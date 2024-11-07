Selena Gomez says her "heart is heavy" after Trump's re-election win

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has shared her reaction to the 2024 presidential election, which saw Republican Donald Trump win a second term in the White House.

Selena Gomez (r.) has shared her reaction to the 2024 presidential election, which saw Republican Donald Trump win a second term in the White House. © Collage: IMAGO / News Licensing & VALERIE MACON / AFP

The 32-year-old took to her Instagram story late Wednesday to react to the results, sharing a quote from trailblazing feminist writer Audre Lorde.

"I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own," the quote read.

Selena added her own words underneath as she wrote, "My heart is heavy today."

Trump's victory has sparked a wave of concern for reproductive rights in the US, as the former president's Supreme Court picks helped pave the way for Roe v. Wade to be overturned in 2022.

Though Selena had not formally endorsed Trump's rival, Kamala Harris, she shared a blue heart emoji beside an image of herself submitting her ballot last month, suggesting support for the Democrat.

The Rare Beauty founder's sentiment was echoed by singer Billie Eilish, who warned that Trump's re-election marked the start of a "war on women."