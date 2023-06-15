Live Nation adheres to President Biden's "fee transparency" call while missing the point

Washington DC - Select live entertainment companies like Live Nation have agreed to be more transparent with ticket fees after facing pressure from the Biden administration. But that hardly addresses the root of the problem.

Live Nation is vowing to use "all-in pricing," which will show ticket purchasers the total fees added on upfront. However, the entertainment company is missing the point. © Collage: Unsplash/arstyy/IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Four months after President Joe Biden called out companies like Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and Airbnb for their excessive and often hidden "junk fees," various companies have agreed to be more transparent about the fees added on to each transaction.

According to a statement from The White House, Live Nation, one of the world's largest live entertainment companies, has vowed to roll out "all-in pricing" starting in September for the 200+ venues it controls in the US. This will allow consumers to see the full price of a ticket – fees included – upfront, rather than waiting until the final stage of the checkout process to unveil the several fees tacked onto ticket transactions.

Ticketmaster, a company that's owned by Live Nation, has said it plans to make the "all-in pricing" tool available for the venues it partners with, too, as did SeatGeek.

However, being "transparent" about excessive fees being tacked onto ticketing transactions doesn't actually address the issues involving the fees themselves.

When a ticket from Ticketmaster comes with a "service fee" that's roughly 22% of the ticket cost, along with a $5-$15 "processing fee" for a ticket that's digital-only, it begs the question:

Where is the money fans are paying for fees going, and why are live entertainment lovers being forced to foot the bill of wildly profitable ticketing and entertainment companies?

