Jeff Bezos shares emotional tribute mourning his mom Jackie

San Francisco, California - Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos has revealed that his mother, Jackie, has sadly died at the age of 78.

Jackie Bezos (r.), the mother of Amazon founder Jeff, has died at the age of 78. © Collage: Michael TRAN / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@jeffbezos

The 61-year-old confirmed the sad news in a moving Instagram post on Thursday.

"We were all so lucky to be in her life," Bezos wrote. "I hold her safe in my heart forever."

In the touching tribute, Bezoz reflected on his mother's life, writing, "Her adulthood started a little bit early when she became my mom at the tender age of 17. That couldn’t have been easy, but she made it all work."

"She pounced on the job of loving me with ferocity, brought my amazing dad onto the team a few years later, and then added my sister and brother to her list of people to love, guard, and nourish," he continued.

Her death was also confirmed on the website of the Bezos Family Foundation – a charity organization founded by the tech billionaire and his parents.

She passed away after a long battle with Lewy body dementia, a brain disease that affects thinking, movement, behavior, and sleep.