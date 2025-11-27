50 Cent settles assault case before his Diddy documentary premieres

Los Angeles, California - Rapper 50 Cent has reached a settlement with a plaintiff who accused him of assault.

50 Cent has come to an agreement in his assault case just days before the release of his docuseries. © Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Guadalupe De los Santos filed a civil lawsuit against the 50-year-old – born Curtis Jackson – earlier this year, accusing the rapper of assaulting him.

People obtained a copy of the lawsuit, and in it, De Los Santos claims that in 2024, Jackson's SUV pulled up behind him while he was waiting on his scooter at a red light.

As the vehicle approached, the front passenger door was suddenly opened, "without warning or provocation."

The door hit the man on the left side, "knocking him and his scooter to the street."

De Los Santos alleged in the suit that "an occupant of the SUV, at Defendant's Jackson's direction, opened the door to intentionally strike him."

He had been seeking damages for personal injury and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Jackson's attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, with a hearing scheduled for December 22, but the two parties were able to reach an agreement earlier.

In a motion filed on Tuesday, it was announced that the In Da Club artist and the scooter rider "reached an agreement in principle to resolve all claims" and are "in the process of drafting and executing the formal settlement agreement."