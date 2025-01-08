Jennifer Lopez reportedly getting over "nightmare" end to fairy tale with Ben Affleck

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially over, and there are plenty of questions about where the two former lovebirds stand amid all the emotional turmoil.

Jennifer Lopez IS apparently ready to move on after what seemed like a fairy turned reunion with Ben Affleck into a "nightmare." © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Bennifer is no more, and now the 55-year-old Unstoppable star is ready to move on after closing this painful chapter in her life.

Per People, J.Lo, an insider spilled that the Let's Get Loud singer is focusing on a fresh start after settling her divorce with Ben.

"The fairy tale she was promised turned out to be a nightmare in the end," the source said, adding: "She's in a really good place and just wants to close the door on this crazy chapter."

The exes shocked the world by reuniting in 2021 following J.Lo's split from Alex Rodriguez and they announced their engagement in 2022 – 20 years after the Air director's first proposal.