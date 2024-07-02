Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck secretly split months ago?

Los Angeles, California - Rumors have been swirling since May that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have called it quits, but the two have reportedly been separated for much longer than that.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (r.) got married in 2022 after rekindling their passionate love affair from 2002. © Kevin Winter/Getty Images via AFP

Even though J. Lo and Ben are still seen together from time to time, they apparently split up back in March, an insider has now revealed to Page Six.



The breakup rumors about the couple, affectionately known as "Bennifer," became loud in May when Jennifer appeared alone at the MET Gala and the premiere of her Netflix movie Atlas, among other events.

Shortly afterward, the 54-year-old canceled her world tour to spend more time with her family.

Even though Ben has allegedly said that he wants to end his marriage to the singer, he is still "very protective of Jennifer," an insider said.

But, despite a few paparazzi photos of the couple together, the writing appears to be on the wall for the duo.