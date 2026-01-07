Justin Baldoni claims Blake Lively was "setting him up" in bombshell texts

Los Angeles, California - It's a new year, but the fiery legal war between It Ends With Us co- stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni rages on!

Justin Baldoni (r.) alleged in newly, unsealed text messages that Blake Lively was trying to "set him up" over disputes for a love scene in It Ends With Us. © Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP & IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia

Per Page Six, the 41-year-old actor alleged to his former agent, Danny Greenberg, that Lively was "setting me up for a trap" during the production of the romance-drama.

In alleged texts sent on December 30, 2023, Baldoni described a "really, really bad week" with the Gossip Girl alum, revealing that she suggested a private meeting at her home to discuss an intimate scene in the film.

Baldoni claimed that the 38-year-old refused to use a body double for the scene, but insisted that the Con Mar star have one.

Baldoni further complained that Lively had rejected his plans for the scene and pushed for them to be fully clothed during the pivotal love scene, which he said was "just ridiculous if you know the book."