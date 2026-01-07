Justin Baldoni claims Blake Lively was "setting him up" in bombshell texts
Los Angeles, California - It's a new year, but the fiery legal war between It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni rages on!
Per Page Six, the 41-year-old actor alleged to his former agent, Danny Greenberg, that Lively was "setting me up for a trap" during the production of the romance-drama.
In alleged texts sent on December 30, 2023, Baldoni described a "really, really bad week" with the Gossip Girl alum, revealing that she suggested a private meeting at her home to discuss an intimate scene in the film.
Baldoni claimed that the 38-year-old refused to use a body double for the scene, but insisted that the Con Mar star have one.
Baldoni further complained that Lively had rejected his plans for the scene and pushed for them to be fully clothed during the pivotal love scene, which he said was "just ridiculous if you know the book."
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's trial looms amid their heated war
Baldoni called the ordeal "a gigantic cluster f**k," "time-consuming," and a "brutal experience" in the texts, but maintained that he was giving the A Simple Favor actor "95% of what she wants for peace."
Yet, a source to Lively argues that the newly-surfaced text exchange "underscores Baldoni's retaliatory intent."
They added that the chat "reflects his private anger over the same safeguards that he had said in public were both 'reasonable' and 'essential,' and which he later admitted in his deposition were reasonable, including his resentment for having to show up to an 'all hands' meeting he had also agreed to."
Lively and Baldoni's trial date, which stems from The Shallows star's sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit, has been postponed to May – though a judge has pushed for the co-stars to settle before going to court.
