Justin Bieber shocks fans with Swag II announcement – and it's coming very soon!

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber isn't done dripping his swag, as he's announced the sequel to his latest album !

Justin Bieber's follow-up album, Swag II, will drop at midnight, per the singer's flurry of Instagram posts. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lilbieber

On Thursday, the Daisies singer surprised fans again by revealing that Swag II is dropping in mere hours!

Justin shared several promo images on his Instagram page, the first post being a clip that featured a pink electronic billboard with the words "SWAG II" displayed on it.

His other posts showed similar pink-hued ads in different major cities – including New York and Seoul – and announced in the captions that the album would drop at midnight (presumably ET).

The two-time Grammy winner even joked about the contrast between Swag I and Swag II in one post, which had the Santa Monica meme houses with one painted all-black house, while the other was pink.

Justin pulled a similar surprise move when he first released his seventh studio album on July 11 after promoting the project just the day before.