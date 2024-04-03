Kanye West accused of shocking racism and antisemitism by ex-employee in new lawsuit

Los Angeles, California - Controversial rapper Kanye West repeatedly yelled at Black employees and praised Adolf Hitler as an "innovator," according to a new lawsuit filed in California on Tuesday.

Kanye West faces a new lawsuit accusing him of discriminating against Black employees and spewing more antisemitic obscenities. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

The creative brains behind the Yeezy designer brand, whose music and fashion ventures have made him fabulously wealthy, has repeatedly courted controversy in recent years with racist or antisemitic language and historical revisionism.



Now, a former employee is claiming the Stronger artist told schoolchildren he was being persecuted by Jewish people.

Trevor Phillips, who like West is Black and worked for two of the rapper's ventures for nearly a year, claims in a Los Angeles lawsuit that he suffered severe discrimination, harassment, and retaliation from West, who is also known as Ye.

Phillips said West would never "berate a white person, but on countless occasions he saw and/or personally experienced Kanye frenziedly yell at Black people."

Phillips was hired in November 2022 by Yeezy, the rapper's clothing brand, and immediately began working at the Donda Academy, a school West founded outside Los Angeles.

"Phillips, on several occasions, witnessed Kanye preach to his staff obscenities such as 'the Jews are out to get me' and 'the Jews are stealing all my money,'" the suit says.

Clothing giants GAP and Adidas parted ways with West after previous antisemitic remarks.