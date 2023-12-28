Did Kanye West generate his antisemitism apology using AI?

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Kanye West recently apologized for past public antisemitic remarks he made that nearly tanked his career, but some critics believe he had a computer write it instead.

Kanye West has been accused of using Artificial Intelligence to generate an apology he gave to the Jewish community for his antisemitic behavior. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / KanyeWest & PATRICK KOVARIK / AFP

It's been two days since West delivered his apology to the Jewish community via an Instagram post in Hebrew, where he "sincerely" apologized for "any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions."

"It was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused," Ye added on Tuesday.

Social media has been abuzz with users debating whether Kanye actually wrote the apology, or it was generated using AI software.

TMZ caught wind of the speculation and put it to the test by plugging the apology into an AI content detector, which found that there was an 85% chance it was written by a computer.

They also worked with ChatGPT to generate an apology letter, and after a bit of trial and error, the software wrote one that was eerily similar to Ye's.

On the outlet's X post of their article, the platform added a community note that pointed out that, "AI detector programs are questionable at best," and that no tool can "reliably distinguish" between the two.