Did Kanye West generate his antisemitism apology using AI?
Los Angeles, California - Rapper Kanye West recently apologized for past public antisemitic remarks he made that nearly tanked his career, but some critics believe he had a computer write it instead.
It's been two days since West delivered his apology to the Jewish community via an Instagram post in Hebrew, where he "sincerely" apologized for "any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions."
"It was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused," Ye added on Tuesday.
Social media has been abuzz with users debating whether Kanye actually wrote the apology, or it was generated using AI software.
TMZ caught wind of the speculation and put it to the test by plugging the apology into an AI content detector, which found that there was an 85% chance it was written by a computer.
They also worked with ChatGPT to generate an apology letter, and after a bit of trial and error, the software wrote one that was eerily similar to Ye's.
On the outlet's X post of their article, the platform added a community note that pointed out that, "AI detector programs are questionable at best," and that no tool can "reliably distinguish" between the two.
Is the world ready to accept Kanye West's apology?
While Ye claimed in his apology that "forgiveness is important to me," some critics aren't convinced.
Shortly after the apology went public, DJ David Rosenberg told TMZ that he found Ye's use of Hebrew "either unintentionally or intentionally offensive," and added, "No part of me believes his apology."
He also pointed out that West was probably pressured by record executives to apologize, as West is gearing up to drop his new album titled Vultures this week.
The Anti-Defemation League, on the other hand, said in their response that while Ye caused "untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate," his apology is "the first step on a long journey towards making amends to the Jewish community."
"Ultimately, actions will speak louder than words but this initial act of contrition is welcome," the ADL added.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / KanyeWest & PATRICK KOVARIK / AFP