Kanye West sued by Donda Academy teachers who raised alarm over conditions
Los Angeles, California - Two former teachers at Kanye West's Donda Academy are now suing the controversial rapper for wrongful termination and have made numerous claims about the poor condition of the institution.
According to the LA Times, Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers filed the suit this week in Los Angeles County Superior Court.
As the only two Black employees, both say they were wrongfully terminated after expressing concerns over the school's conditions, and they were shorted nearly $3,000 per paycheck.
Hailey told the outlet that she was left "very, very disturbed" by what she saw during her time at the academy.
"We are responsible to make sure that we're giving children a quality education, and when you don't, you are really disturbing the life of that child," she said.
The suit alleges that the school lacked a nurse and medical supplies, teachers were not obligated to have first-aid or mandated reporter training, and medications, including EpiPens, that were on site were not properly stored.
But the weirdness at Donda Academy didn't end there.
Kanye West puts even more wild restrictions in place at Donda Academy
West, who has been under fire for repeated antisemitic remarks he's made publicly in the past year, allegedly put restrictions on material taught at the academy.
"They definitely wanted to suppress a lot of information in reference to history," Hailey explained. "They didn't want the kids to know really about African American history or Asian American history."
The Holocaust was also not taught at Donda Academy.
The school, which was named after West's late mother, lacked a janitor, and West allegedly banned chemicals for cleaning and proper trash cans from being used on the campus.
Students were required to dress in all black and restricted to only the first floor of the building because West was "afraid of stairs." They were also banned from using utensils during lunch, fed sushi every day, and forced to sit on the floor as the school did not have tables.
As Ye has recently lost his billionaire status and is facing multiple legal cases, it'll be interesting to see how he handles this one!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & MediaPunch