Kanye West sued by Donda Academy teachers who raised alarm over conditions

Los Angeles, California - Two former teachers at Kanye West 's Donda Academy are now suing the controversial rapper for wrongful termination and have made numerous claims about the poor condition of the institution.

Kanye West is being sued by two former teachers of Donda Academy, who claim they were terminated after complaining about the school's poor conditions. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & MediaPunch

According to the LA Times, Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers filed the suit this week in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

As the only two Black employees, both say they were wrongfully terminated after expressing concerns over the school's conditions, and they were shorted nearly $3,000 per paycheck.

Hailey told the outlet that she was left "very, very disturbed" by what she saw during her time at the academy.

"We are responsible to make sure that we're giving children a quality education, and when you don't, you are really disturbing the life of that child," she said.

The suit alleges that the school lacked a nurse and medical supplies, teachers were not obligated to have first-aid or mandated reporter training, and medications, including EpiPens, that were on site were not properly stored.

But the weirdness at Donda Academy didn't end there.