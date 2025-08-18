Kanye West and Bianca Censori squash split rumors with lunch date

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West and Bianca Censori further dispelled divorce chatter with their casual day date.

Kanye West took his wife, Bianca Censori (r.), for a lunch and movie date after the pair briefly split earlier this year. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Over the weekend, the Wests were spotted in good spirits while hitting up a Denny's in Los Angeles, per Page Six.

While Ye sported a black jacket and matching black sweatpants, his wife opted for a characteristically racy 'fit in a plunging, baby blue tank top and black booty shorts.

The Australia native went braless, but she did add nude kitten heels and a black wig with bangs to the look.

TMZ reported that the spouses also enjoyed the buzzy new thriller Weapons before their lunch date at the IPIC in Westwood – a grand slam indeed!

The outing seemingly confirms that the Wests are back on good terms after their brief split.

Ye admitted in his track, BIANCA, that his wife "dumped" him after he shared vile and racist X posts, which caused Bianca to have "panic attacks."