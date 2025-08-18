Kanye West and Bianca Censori squash split rumors with lunch date
Los Angeles, California - Kanye West and Bianca Censori further dispelled divorce chatter with their casual day date.
Over the weekend, the Wests were spotted in good spirits while hitting up a Denny's in Los Angeles, per Page Six.
While Ye sported a black jacket and matching black sweatpants, his wife opted for a characteristically racy 'fit in a plunging, baby blue tank top and black booty shorts.
The Australia native went braless, but she did add nude kitten heels and a black wig with bangs to the look.
TMZ reported that the spouses also enjoyed the buzzy new thriller Weapons before their lunch date at the IPIC in Westwood – a grand slam indeed!
The outing seemingly confirms that the Wests are back on good terms after their brief split.
Ye admitted in his track, BIANCA, that his wife "dumped" him after he shared vile and racist X posts, which caused Bianca to have "panic attacks."
Ye's wifey recently bonded with three of his kids – whom he shares with ex Kim Kardashian – but insiders did tease that Bianca may still seek independence from the rapper despite their reconciliation.
