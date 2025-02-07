Kanye West calls for Diddy's freedom and defends Hitler in shocking posts

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West has found himself in the midst of another scandal after going on a shocking tirade on Friday.

"FREE PUFF," the 47-year-old said in one post, referring to the rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is awaiting trial for charges of sex trafficking and racketeering following decades of alleged sexual abuse.

In another entry, he pleaded with Donald Trump, tagging the president's official page and writing, "PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF."

Things managed to escalate further just hours later when Kanye shared a number of antisemitic posts.

He outright declared that he was a Nazi in one post and said in another, "Hitler was sooooo fresh."

"I DONT EVEN KNOW WHAT THE F**K ANTI SEMETIC MEANS ITS JUST SOME BULLS**T JEWISH PEOPLE MADE UP TO PROTECT THEIR BULLS**T," Ye wrote.

The Heartless rapper said further that "ELON STOLE MY NAZI SWAG AT THE INAUGURATION" – referring to the Nazi salute the billionaire appeared to give at an event after Trump's election – and added, " YOOOO MY GUY GET YOUR OWN THIRD RALE."

He also repeated his infamous claim that "slavery was a choice."