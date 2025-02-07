Kanye West calls for Diddy's freedom and defends Hitler in shocking posts
Los Angeles, California - Kanye West has found himself in the midst of another scandal after going on a shocking tirade on Friday.
"FREE PUFF," the 47-year-old said in one post, referring to the rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is awaiting trial for charges of sex trafficking and racketeering following decades of alleged sexual abuse.
In another entry, he pleaded with Donald Trump, tagging the president's official page and writing, "PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF."
Things managed to escalate further just hours later when Kanye shared a number of antisemitic posts.
He outright declared that he was a Nazi in one post and said in another, "Hitler was sooooo fresh."
"I DONT EVEN KNOW WHAT THE F**K ANTI SEMETIC MEANS ITS JUST SOME BULLS**T JEWISH PEOPLE MADE UP TO PROTECT THEIR BULLS**T," Ye wrote.
The Heartless rapper said further that "ELON STOLE MY NAZI SWAG AT THE INAUGURATION" – referring to the Nazi salute the billionaire appeared to give at an event after Trump's election – and added, " YOOOO MY GUY GET YOUR OWN THIRD RALE."
He also repeated his infamous claim that "slavery was a choice."
Kanye West stirs outrage with new X tirade
The disturbing points have been widely condemned, with the American Jewish Committee saying in a statement, "While some may dismiss his hateful rants, we cannot overlook the dangerous influence they can have on his millions of followers, particularly on social media, where a significant portion of today’s antisemitism thrives."
Kanye has a long history of antisemitic behavior and comments, which have largely derailed his career.
Elsewhere in his tirade, the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian wrote that he has "dominion" over his current wife, Bianca Censori, after her nudity at Sunday's Grammys amplified concern that Ye has been forcing her to wear provocative attire.
Cover photo: MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP