Khloé Kardashian reunites with Tristan Thompson for daughter True's big milestone

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reunited to send their daughter True off to her first day of second grade!

Khloé Kardashian (l.) and Tristan Thompson (r.) posed together as they celebrated their daughter's first day of school. © Screenshot/Instagram/@khloékardashian

The 41-year-old reality star documented her seven-year-old's milestone on Friday with an Instagram photo dump that featured True posing in front of a giant pink book that read "First Day of 2nd Grade" and balloons.

KoKo and Tristan's three-year-old son Tatum also appeared in the pics, while in the final snap, the Cleveland Cavaliers player joined the trio by embracing his daughter.

Khloé captioned the post, "Just like that, my baby is off to 2nd grade. Time is flying faster than I ever imagined - it feels like I blinked and my baby grew up."

She further gushed that she's "proud" of her "respectful, sweet, loving, smart, beautiful girl," adding, "My two angels make me melt! Their smiles and bond are everything to me!"