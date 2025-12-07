Kim Kardashian says Kanye West accused her of "faking" Paris robbery

Kanye West (l.) apparently accused Kim Kardashian of "faking" her horrific Paris robbery in 2016. © Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage & Landmark Media

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS mogul returned to Paris to testify in the trial for the ten people accused of being behind the 2016 heist.

While reflecting on the traumatic incident, Kim slammed her ex-husband's narrative that the terrifying attack was staged.

"My ex-husband had said, 'And you faked your robbery for a TV show,' and had said that in front of all these people," the 45-year-old shared in her confessional.

She continued, "That was a knife to my heart. Just to think that someone wouldn't believe you, that's so close to you, that should know you, that should know how much that affected your life, it just really bothered me.

"You don't know who I am."