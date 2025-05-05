Kim Kardashian ready for bombshell testimony at trial over "heist of the century"

Paris, France - Kim Kardashian is ready to "confront" her Paris attackers as the star prepares to testify in person next week at a trial over an armed robbery of her jewelry in 2016, her lawyers said Monday.

Kim Kardashian's legal team says she's ready to confront her robbers in court at the trial over Paris' "heist of the century." © Collage: REUTERS & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"She is committed to attending in person the trial and to confronting those who attacked her. She will do so with dignity and courage," her French lawyers Leonor Hennerick and Jonathan Mattout told AFP.

In late April, 10 suspects went on trial in Paris over the 2016 robbery, which saw some $10 million worth of jewelry stolen.

On the night of October 2-3, 2016, Kim robbed while staying at an exclusive hotel in central Paris. She was threatened with a gun to the head and tied up with her mouth taped up.

The SKIMS owner, who has been keeping abreast of developments during the first week of the trial, is due to testify on May 13 in a court appearance certain to attract huge media attention.

The lawyers declined to comment on the content of her upcoming testimony.

"We want to give everyone the opportunity to hear her testimony in her own words so we won't be commenting on the substance of what she will say," they said in a statement.