Everything you need to know about the upcoming Kim Kardashian Paris robbery trial

Paris, France - A group of suspects nicknamed the "grandpa robbers" goes on trial at the end of April, charged with stealing jewelry worth millions from reality TV star Kim Kardashian while she was in Paris.

A group of suspects nicknamed the "grandpa robbers" goes on trial at the end of April, charged with stealing jewelry from Kim Kardashian in Paris in 2016. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In what the French press has called "the heist of the century," masked men walked away from the luxury Parisian hotel where Kardashian was staying in October 2016 with millions of dollars worth of jewels, including a diamond ring gifted by her then-husband, rapper Kanye West.

Kardashian will testify in person at the trial, which opens on April 28, her US lawyer Michael Rhodes said last week.

Ten people will be in the dock and the verdict is expected on May 23, with Kardashian set to appear on May 13, according to a provisional schedule.

In what has been called the biggest French hold-up targeting an individual in 20 years, Kardashian was robbed of jewelry estimated at 10 million euros ($11.4 million) while she was staying at a luxury residence during Paris fashion week.

Among the suspects arrested four months later in Paris and in the south of France is 68-year-old Aomar Ait Khedache – known as "Old Omar" – who has admitted to his participation in the heist, but denies the prosecution's accusation that he was also the ringleader.

Two investigating magistrates ordered the suspects to stand trial by jury (which in France is reserved for the most serious crimes) on charges including armed robbery, kidnapping, and membership of a criminal gang.

On the night of October 2-3, 2016, several men, some impersonating police officers, entered the hotel where Kardashian was staying during Fashion Week.

The star had attended a Givenchy show before returning to the hotel around midnight without her bodyguard, who accompanied her sister Kourtney Kardashian as she had gone clubbing.