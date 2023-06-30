Kim Kardashian reveals why she's "grateful" Paris robbery happened to her

Kim Kardashian opened up about her 2016 Paris robbery while admitting she's "glad" that she was the one mugged and not her sisters. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

On the latest episode of the Hulu reality TV series, the 42-year-old SKIMs CEO and her momager, Kris Jenner, recalled Kim's harrowing 201 Paris robbery, where she was held at gunpoint in her hotel.

"Do you remember when you were robbed in Paris?" the 67-year-old asked her daughter.

"And I remember you said, 'Thank god it happened to me because if it had happened to anyone else, they wouldn't have been able to survive, and it wouldn't have happened the same way,' but you handled every situation."



The mom of four agreed, admitting, "When it was done, I was just like, thank God it was me and not one of my sisters because it would f**k them up for life."