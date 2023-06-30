Kim Kardashian reveals why she's "grateful" Paris robbery happened to her
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian emotionally looked back at her horrific Paris robbery on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians.
On the latest episode of the Hulu reality TV series, the 42-year-old SKIMs CEO and her momager, Kris Jenner, recalled Kim's harrowing 201 Paris robbery, where she was held at gunpoint in her hotel.
"Do you remember when you were robbed in Paris?" the 67-year-old asked her daughter.
"And I remember you said, 'Thank god it happened to me because if it had happened to anyone else, they wouldn't have been able to survive, and it wouldn't have happened the same way,' but you handled every situation."
The mom of four agreed, admitting, "When it was done, I was just like, thank God it was me and not one of my sisters because it would f**k them up for life."
Kim Kardashian talks "wild" year for Kardashian family
The terrifying incident occurred in October 2016 during Paris Fashion Week.
Kim was robbed at gunpoint while staying at the No Address Hotel when masked men stole millions of dollars in jewelry, including a $4 million ring, from her during the night.
Yet, in her confessional, the beauty mogul explained that she believes everything "is happening for us" regarding her family's "wild" past year.
"This past year really has been wild for our family, but all of this is a part of our journey," she said.
"God makes no mistakes. All of this is happening for us, for the lessons we have to learn here on this planet."
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian