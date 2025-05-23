The verdicts are in for the Kim Kardashian jewelry heist trial

Paris, France - A French court on Friday convicted a gang of robbers who stole $10 million in jewelry from reality TV star Kim Kardashian in a Paris hotel in 2016, although they will not return to jail, and the verdicts were more lenient than requested by the prosecution.

Kim Kardashian leaves the Assize Court after testifying in a trial over the 2016 robbery that saw her robbed of millions of dollars' worth of jewelry at gunpoint in Paris, on May 13, 2025. © LEO VIGNAL / AFP

Describing the heist as "the most terrifying experience of my life," Kardashian swiftly expressed her gratitude to the French authorities for pursuing "justice" in the case.

Nine men and one woman have been on trial since April, and prosecutors sought the toughest jail terms – 10 years – for the four men accused of carrying out the robbery.

Aomar Ait Khedache (69), the ringleader, was handed the heaviest sentence of three years in prison plus five years suspended.

Due to time served in jail, however, he will not return to detention, like all the others convicted.

Two other suspects accused of handing information about the American superstar's whereabouts were acquitted. All the sentences were substantially lower than the terms demanded by the prosecution.

Kardashian, then 35, was robbed while staying at an exclusive hotel in the French capital on the night of October 2-3, 2016.

She was threatened with a gun to the head and tied up, with her mouth taped.

Kardashian said after the verdict she was "deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice."

"The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family," she said in a statement sent by her lawyers.

"While I'll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all," she added.

After the hearing adjourned, the convicted men embraced their loved ones in relief and slowly left the courtroom, taking with them the bags and suitcases they had prepared in case of imprisonment.