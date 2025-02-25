Kylie Jenner plays poker with Timothée Chalamet at cozy pre-Oscars party

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner joined Timothée Chalamet at a star-studded poker party celebrating the actor's nomination at the upcoming Academy Awards.

Kylie Jenner (l.) joined Timothée Chalamet at a star-studded poker party celebrating the actor's nomination at the upcoming Academy Awards. © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Robyn Beck / AFP

The A-list couple were photographed for a GQ story published on Tuesday that spilled the details of the exclusive event.

The article doesn't divulge exactly when it went down, though it was revealed to be on a weeknight at the Chateau Marmont.

In one snap, Kylie is seen with her hand inside Timothée's jacket as he looks at the camera.

According to writer Frazier Tharpe, the 27-year-old reality star partook in some poker – even facing off against her boyfriend!

"Timothée and Kylie went head-to-head once, on a defeat he graciously and proudly accepted," the article said.

Frazier called Kylie "one of the most formidable players at the table," revealing that the beauty mogul was not afraid to bet big.

And she was far from the only celebrity guest to hit the tables as Tobey Maguire, Rich Paul, Theo Von, Hailey Bieber, Kevin Hart, and Kid Cudi were all in attendance as well.

Amid his awards season run for his role in A Complete Unknown, Timothée has been making increasingly frequent appearances with his girlfriend, despite having kept their romance pretty private so far.