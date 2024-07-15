Does Kylie Jenner want a baby with Timothée Chalamet?

Are Kylie Jenner (r.) and Timothée Chalamet (l.) looking to have kids in the near future? © Collage: ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

On Sunday, an insider told Life & Style that the 26-year-old Khy founder thinks the 28-year-old Wonka star would be a "great dad."

Apparently, the beauty mogul and the Oscar nominee "are very serious about each other."

The source added that this "isn't some fling and they have genuine feelings for each other."

The insider explained that "Kylie thinks Timothée would make a great dad and has even asked him about starting a family together."

But is the Call Me By Your Name actor ready for a baby?

While Timothée "loves kids," the tipster said that he's still "going to need time to really think this over."

The Kardashians star already has two kids with her ex Travis Scott, so there's a good chance that she'll still take it slow with her new bae.