Does Kylie Jenner want a baby with Timothée Chalamet?
Los Angeles, California - Is Kylie Jenner planning a family with Timothée Chalamet amid their growing romance?
On Sunday, an insider told Life & Style that the 26-year-old Khy founder thinks the 28-year-old Wonka star would be a "great dad."
Apparently, the beauty mogul and the Oscar nominee "are very serious about each other."
The source added that this "isn't some fling and they have genuine feelings for each other."
The insider explained that "Kylie thinks Timothée would make a great dad and has even asked him about starting a family together."
But is the Call Me By Your Name actor ready for a baby?
While Timothée "loves kids," the tipster said that he's still "going to need time to really think this over."
The Kardashians star already has two kids with her ex Travis Scott, so there's a good chance that she'll still take it slow with her new bae.
Despite split talk and Kris Jenner reportedly getting in between Kimothée, the lovebirds are still going strong!
Could a wedding be on the horizon for Kylie and Timothée? Stay tuned!
