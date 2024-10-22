Liam Payne: Prosecutors deny releasing toxicology tests regarding tragic death

Buenos Aires, Argentina - Argentine prosecutors on Tuesday denied releasing toxicology test results for British pop star Liam Payne, after US media reported he had multiple drugs in his system when he died.

The public prosecutor's office said the person in charge of the case had met with Geoff Payne, the father of the One Direction boy band member who fell to his death from a hotel balcony last week in Buenos Aires.

The representative updated him on the investigation and told him that toxicology tests still needed to be completed before the body could be released, a statement said.

It said the office had not "disclosed any specific technical report outside the exclusive framework of the investigation and the judicial process corresponding to the case."

US media reported on Monday that Payne had a cocktail of drugs in his system when he died.

ABC and TMZ said "pink cocaine" – containing methamphetamine, ketamine, and MDMA – had been found during a partial autopsy, citing anonymous sources familiar with the preliminary tests.