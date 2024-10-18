Liam Payne: Hotel guest reports hearing "violent scream" before One Direction star's death
Buenos Aires, Argentina - With fans still in shock, new details have emerged about the tragic death of former One Direction star Liam Payne.
As the Daily Mail reports, Argentinian investigators have now spoken to three hotel guests and two women who were with Payne in his room at the Casa Sur Palmero hotel shortly before his death on Wednesday.
There are currently no indications that the female duo, who left the hotel before the 31-year-old died, could have anything to do with the tragedy.
However, the police hope that the women can help reconstruct his final moments before he fell three stories from the balcony of his hotel room.
Payne had traveled to Argentina with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, but four days before his death, she flew back to Florida.
Before the Brit died, he is said to have been alone in his room. Pictures show that a search of the suite revealed a large amount of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and alcohol, as well as destroyed objects and furniture.
Another woman staying at the Argentina hotel has alleged Payne said, "I used to be in a boy band – that's why I'm so f**ked up," according to the Daily Mail.
Liam Payne may not have been conscious when he fell
It's possible that Payne had gone on something of a rampage in his room, as a witness reported hearing a "violent scream" just before 5 PM.
"There was a lot of noise, like heavy lifting, like banging, a lot of loud, violent noises, I thought," hotel guest Doug Jones said.
The police were then alerted to reports of "an aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol."
Only when they arrived at the scene did the emergency services realize it was the famous One Direction singer.
Initial autopsy results revealed Payne died of multiple traumas" and "internal and external hemorrhaging," noting that he had suffered a skull fracture when he fell.
Officials have also now shared that he was likely in a "state of semi or total unconsciousness" at the time of his death, per Page Six.
On Thursday, Payne's former bandmates broke their silence on his tragic passing with a joint statement, along with personal posts from each of them.
