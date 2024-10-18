Liam Payne: Hotel guest reports hearing "violent scream" before One Direction star's death

Buenos Aires, Argentina - With fans still in shock, new details have emerged about the tragic death of former One Direction star Liam Payne.

As the Daily Mail reports, Argentinian investigators have now spoken to three hotel guests and two women who were with Payne in his room at the Casa Sur Palmero hotel shortly before his death on Wednesday.

There are currently no indications that the female duo, who left the hotel before the 31-year-old died, could have anything to do with the tragedy.

However, the police hope that the women can help reconstruct his final moments before he fell three stories from the balcony of his hotel room.

Payne had traveled to Argentina with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, but four days before his death, she flew back to Florida.

Before the Brit died, he is said to have been alone in his room. Pictures show that a search of the suite revealed a large amount of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and alcohol, as well as destroyed objects and furniture.

Another woman staying at the Argentina hotel has alleged Payne said, "I used to be in a boy band – that's why I'm so f**ked up," according to the Daily Mail.