Liam Payne: Toxicology tests reveal dangerous drug combination before fatal fall
Buenos Aires, Argentina - New details about the tragic death of former One Direction star Liam Payne have come to light as investigators reveal the drugs he had consumed prior to his fatal fall.
As reported by the Daily Mail, toxicology tests have been conducted on Payne's body after his death at age 31 on October 16.
Citing the police and public prosecutor's office, the outlet revealed that traces of cocaine, benzodiazepines, crack cocaine, and "pink cocaine" – a combination of methamphetamine, ketamine, and MDMA – were found in his system.
An improvised aluminum pipe for smoking crack cocaine and various substances – including white powder, prescription drugs, and traces of chemical crystals – were also found in the musician's hotel room.
Meanwhile, according to additional media reports, the police are still searching for the drug dealer who supplied Payne, and investigators now suspect that two hotel employees may have helped procure the drugs.
Liam Payne died from "multiple traumas" caused by three-story fall
It is now believed that the Brit may have been partially or totally unconscious when he fell three stories from his hotel room balcony.
According to the Argentinian judiciary, Payne's body is still under lock and key and will not be handed over to his father, Geoff, until all investigations have been completed.
Payne's bandmates were among a flood of fellow stars and loved ones to honor the musician, who is survived by his seven-year-old son Bear.
Cover photo: Collage: Handout/Buenos Aires Police/AFP & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS