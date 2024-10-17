Liam Payne's cause of death of revealed as new details come to light

Buenos Aires, Argentina - Liam Payne, a British singer and former member of boy band One Direction, died after falling from a third-floor balcony at a Buenos Aires hotel. The circumstances of the pop star's death, however, remain unclear.

Liam Payne, a British singer and former member of boy band One Direction, died after falling from a third-floor balcony at a Buenos Aires hotel. © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Almost three hours after his death on Wednesday, Payne's body was removed from the hotel at around 8:30 PM and autopsied.

The autopsy established that Payne suffered "multiple traumas" and "internal and external hemorrhaging," the public prosecutor's office said in a statement.

A preliminary report noted "25 injuries consistent with a fall from a great height."

First responders said there was "no possibility of resuscitation" at the scene, according to the head of emergency services in Buenos Aires.

Hotel staff had called emergency services to respond to a hotel guest shortly after 5:00 PM, according to leaked audio of the call run by several media outlets.

"We have a guest who is overwhelmed by drugs and alcohol, and destroying his room, we need you to send someone!" a voice identified as a hotel employee said on the call.

"I don't know if the guest's life is in danger. But he has a room with a balcony and we're a little afraid that he might do something life-threatening," said an employee who identified himself as the hotel's front desk manager in a second call.

Payne was in a room on the third floor, with a balcony overlooking a rear patio that was about 45 feet high.

He had been in Argentina for several days after attending a concert by former bandmate Niall Horan in Buenos Aires in early October.