Macklemore supports pro-Gaza campus protests with new track

New York, New York - Macklemore praised widespread student protests against Israel's war in Gaza in a newly- released song .

© MICHAL CIZEK / AFP

University students have been mobilizing for weeks on campuses over Israel's deadly offensive and its US backing, with police forcibly clearing protest camps – sometimes violently – and arresting more than 2,000 people nationwide.



"If students in tents posted on the lawn / Occupying the quad is really against the law / And a reason to call in the police and their squad / Where does genocide land in your definition, huh?" Macklemore raps in Hind's Hall.

The song is named after the building at Columbia University that students recently occupied and renamed after Hind Rajab, a 6-year-old Palestinian girl killed in Gaza.

Macklemore admonishes the US government, telling President Joe Biden "blood is on your hands" and that he won't vote for him in the November election.

Israel is "a state that's gotta rely on an apartheid system to uphold an occupying violent history, been repeating for the last 75" years, Macklemore says in the song.

"We see the lies in them, claiming it's antisemitic to be anti-Zionist / I've seen Jewish brothers and sisters out there and riding in solidarity and screaming 'Free Palestine' with them."