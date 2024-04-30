Columbia starts suspending students as Gaza solidarity protesters take over building

New York, New York - Columbia University, the epicenter of pro- Palestinian protests that have upended college campuses across the US, began suspending student demonstrators on Monday after they defied an ultimatum to disperse.

Columbia students protesting Israel's war on Gaza took over Hamilton Hall on Tuesday morning, renaming it Hind's Hall, as the university began rolling out suspensions. © Alex Kent / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Overnight, protesters occupied a campus building, barricading themselves inside while several others formed a human chain outside, according to videos posted on social media.



"Columbia community members took back Hamilton Hall just after midnight," student group Columbia University Apartheid Divest said in a statement.

A banner with the words "Hind's Hall" was unfurled, referencing six-year-old Hind Rajab, who was killed along with her family in an Israeli airstrike as she pleaded for help.

Columbia began suspending students following almost two weeks of protests against Israel's war in Gaza that have swept through higher education institutions from coast to coast, after around 100 protesters were first arrested at Columbia on April 18.

In the latest crackdown, authorities demanded that the protest encampment be cleared by 2:00 PM or students would face disciplinary action.

"These repulsive scare tactics mean nothing compared to the deaths of over 34,000 Palestinians," said a statement, read out by a student at a press conference after the deadline, referring to the death toll caused by Israel in Gaza.

"We will not move until Columbia meets our demands or... are moved by force," said the student, who would not give his name.

The demonstrators – backed by faculty members who formed a human chain to protect them from police – have vowed to remain at the hall until their demands are met. Among them is that the institution divests financial holdings linked to Israel.