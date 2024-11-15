Mike Tyson is "ready to fight" YouTuber Jake Paul on Netflix as experts continue to warn that it's a bad idea

Los Angeles, California - Nearly 40 years after making his professional debut, and 19 years after being battered into retirement, 58-year-old Mike Tyson will climb back into the ring on Friday for a Netflix -backed bout that has drawn widespread condemnation across the boxing world.

Tyson, who terrorized the heavyweight division during an imperious reign in the late 1980s, is lacing up the gloves once more to take on YouTuber Jake Paul (27) in an officially sanctioned fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.

The fight, which will be comprised of eight two-minute rounds, was initially due to take place in July but was postponed in May after Tyson required medical treatment on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles after vomiting blood due to a bleeding ulcer.

That gory mid-air emergency has provided another piece of ammunition for the numerous critics who have condemned Friday's contest as a macabre circus act that poses an unacceptable level of risk for Tyson, who last graced a professional ring in 2005, when he was beaten via a technical knockout after quitting on his stool against Irish journeyman Kevin McBride.

A global audience of several million watching on Netflix, and tens of thousands inside the AT&T Stadium will be watching on Friday to see whether Tyson's hard work pays off.

His opponent Paul – who was born six months before Tyson bit off a chunk of Evander Holyfield's ear in their infamous 1997 rematch – rose to prominence as a controversial YouTuber before turning his attention to boxing.

Since his first fight against a fellow YouTuber in 2018, Paul's opponents have included a basketball player, mixed martial arts fighters, and other professional boxers. In 11 fights he has won 10 (seven by knockout) and lost one.

Tyson, who reports say is being paid around $20 million for Friday's contest, has brushed off the concerns for his wellbeing, insisting that critics from the boxing world are motivated by jealousy.

At an open workout in Texas this week, Tyson declared that a grueling training camp had left him with the conviction "that I'm tougher than I believed I was."

He continued, "When I agreed to this fight and started training, I thought 'What was I thinking of?' But I've finished the process. The fight is the party. All the hard work is done."