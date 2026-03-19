Olivia Rodrigo dishes on Sabrina Carpenter after years of feud rumors

London, UK - Olivia Rodrigo has squashed the years-long rumors of a feud with her fellow Disney Channel darling Sabrina Carpenter .

Olivia Rodrigo (r.) confirmed she and Sabrina Carpenter have nothing but "love" for each other in a chat with British Vogue. © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jean Baptiste Lacroix / AFP

In an interview with British Vogue published Thursday, the pop star opened up about her relationship with Sabrina after years of being pitted against each other.

"I think she's great. I'm so happy for all of her success, too," Olivia said, adding that she's a big fan of the 26-year-old's latest record, Man's Best Friend.

The interviewer noted that Olivia seemed "tense" talking about Sabrina, to which she clarified, "It's just people just get weird and clickbaity – it's all love, though. I've talked to her many times."

The supposed drama between the pair dates back to 2021, when Olivia dropped her debut single, drivers license.

In the track, she sings of an older "blonde girl" whom she suspects her former flame is now dating. Internet sleuths soon suspected that this was a reference to Sabrina, as she was linked to Joshua Bassett after his alleged romance with Olivia fizzled out.

Sabrina went on to seemingly acknowledge the shout-out in a song of her own called Skin, where she sings, "Maybe you didn't mean it / Maybe blonde was the only rhyme."

Fast forward five years, and the Espresso artist has now reached pop princess status in her own right, thanks to two chart-topping albums released in 2024 and 2025.

As for Olivia, she's still riding high as she gears up to release her long-awaited third record.