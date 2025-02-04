Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter squash love triangle drama with Grammys hug!

Los Angeles, California - Gen-Z It Girls Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter officially left their drama in the past with a sweet interaction at the 2025 Grammy Awards!

© Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, Olivia was seen chatting with the 25-year-old Nonsense artist, who took home two awards during the star-studded ceremony.

Videos shared on social media even showed the two sharing a hug, sending fans into a total frenzy.

"Not even exaggerating when I say this is the greatest peace treaty in history," one X user said.

Four years ago, Olivia and Sabrina were pitted against one another after the former released her debut single, drivers license.

The song is believed to be inspired by Olivia's rumored romance with Joshua Bassett, which seemingly came to an end just before the Lie Lie Lie singer appeared to move on with – you guessed it – Sabrina.

Olivia added fuel to the rumor mill with a few apparent nods to the Espresso singer, including the lines, "And you're probably with that blonde girl, who always made me doubt / She's so much older than me, she's everything I'm insecure about."