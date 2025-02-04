Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter squash love triangle drama with Grammys hug!
Los Angeles, California - Gen-Z It Girls Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter officially left their drama in the past with a sweet interaction at the 2025 Grammy Awards!
On Sunday, Olivia was seen chatting with the 25-year-old Nonsense artist, who took home two awards during the star-studded ceremony.
Videos shared on social media even showed the two sharing a hug, sending fans into a total frenzy.
"Not even exaggerating when I say this is the greatest peace treaty in history," one X user said.
Four years ago, Olivia and Sabrina were pitted against one another after the former released her debut single, drivers license.
The song is believed to be inspired by Olivia's rumored romance with Joshua Bassett, which seemingly came to an end just before the Lie Lie Lie singer appeared to move on with – you guessed it – Sabrina.
Olivia added fuel to the rumor mill with a few apparent nods to the Espresso singer, including the lines, "And you're probably with that blonde girl, who always made me doubt / She's so much older than me, she's everything I'm insecure about."
What went down between Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter?
Sabrina faced a wave of backlash as drivers license topped the charts, and she shared her side of the story in a 2022 track called because i liked a boy.
"Now I'm a homewrecker, I'm a slut / I got death threats filling up semi-trucks," she sang.
Olivia has never confirmed whether Joshua and Sabrina inspired her hit song, as she's made it a point to never reveal her muses publicly.
But she did open up about the wave of headlines her debut album, SOUR, made in 2021, including the love triangle chatter.
"There was so much weird media s**t, and I had no idea how to deal with any of it," she said in a 2023 interview.
"Literally, [drivers license] was the first song out of the gate, and all of that s**t happened. I felt so ill-equipped."
With the drama behind them, will these pop princesses finally bless the world with a collab? Stay tuned!
Cover photo: Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP