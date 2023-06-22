Selena Gomez goes full Parisian glamour in latest France outing

Paris, France - Selena Gomez hit the town in Paris with another epic fashion moment channeling a true French chic style.

On Wednesday, Selena Gomez grabbed dinner in Paris while rocking a chic all-black ensemble. © Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Selena in Paris?

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old actor was spotted rocking an all-black number while out at dinner in France.

Per photos obtained by Elle, her look included a long black trenchcoat over a black dress with strappy heels.

The Only Murders in the Building star completed her ensemble with her hair up in a sleek bun and a simple make-up look sealed with a bright red lip.

The glam night on the town comes as Selena continues to spend time in the City of Light, having first given fans a look at the European getaway in May.

The former Disney Channel star has shared plenty of snaps documenting her time spent with friends and family, but she has also confirmed that her trip hasn't been all play while unveiling some major professional news.