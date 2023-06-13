Selena Gomez reveals new project as Hailey Bieber shows support

Los Angeles, California - With Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber officially burying the hatchet, it seems there's nothing but love between the stars .

On Monday, Hailey Bieber (l) shared a message urging fans not to leave nasty comments on her behalf, which many believed to be in reference to her supposed feud with Selena Gomez. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy & JOE SCARNICI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, the 26-year-old model made a seeming reference to Selena as she urged her fans to be kinder.

"If you're leaving mean or rude comments on my behalf on anyone's posts just know that I don't want that, nor do I ever or will I ever support or condone hateful, mean or nasty comments," she wrote on her Instagram story.



"Doing that is not supporting me.. If you are participating in that you are a part of a culture that I want no part of."

Though Hailey didn't name-drop the 30-year-old actor, many fans have assumed that it's a reference to their recent social media drama, which led many fans to leave nasty comments on the posts of whichever star they purported to be the villain.

The supposed feud caused such a stir that Hailey began limiting comments on her own page, and Selena eventually shared a message to her followers revealing that the Rhode Skin founder reached out to her about the death threats she'd be receiving from Selena's fans.

After the former Disney star's call for peace, it looks like things are pretty calm between the pair, though Hailey's latest post suggests there are at least a few fans who haven't stopped fueling the drama.

Still, Hailey has shown her support for Selena on social media as the Only Murders in the Building star unveils her next big professional project.