Selena Gomez secures major two-show television deal!

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has found her next venture in television as she secures a deal with the Food Network.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Selena Gomez is developing two new cooking shows for the Food Network. © CINDY ORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Shortly after her cooking show Selena + Chef scored a nomination at the Daytime Emmy Awards, the 30-year-old is confirmed to be adding two more culinary programs to her résumé.

Per Variety, Gomez's first Food Network show will premiere later this year and will center around celebrations during the holiday season.



"The holidays are always huge for Food Network, reaching nearly 60M P2+ viewers, and having Selena kicking off the nearly 100 hours of new and returning holiday programming will certainly make this coming season one to celebrate," Kathleen Finch, chairman and chief content officer at Warner Bros. Discovery, said on Wednesday.

The second program, which is expected to be released in 2024, will follow the Only Murders in the Building star as she meets up with the most talented chefs in the country. Gomez will travel to meet the chefs and prepare their most popular dishes in their kitchens.

Amid the exciting news, the future of the former Disney star's HBO Max show, Selena + Chef, remains unclear.