Selena Gomez shares never-before-seen photos from trip to Paris
Paris, France - Selena Gomez has given fans another peek at her trip to the City of Light with two new snaps shared to Instagram.
On Monday, the 30-year-old shared two sweet photos from her dreamy Paris getaway.
In the first snap, Selena posed with her cousin, Priscilla Cosme, in front of the lit-up Eiffel Rower at night.
The pair both wore casual fashion for the outing, with the Only Murders in the Building star rocking a pair of gray sweatpants and a white top under a long dark coat.
Priscilla is also featured in the second photo, which sees Selena wrap her arms around her cousin as they smile for the camera.
"You're my forever and ever," Selena wrote in the caption, tagging Priscilla's account. "Love you so much. Grateful for family."
The Rare Beauty founder previously showed off the chic style she rocked during the European getaway in an earlier Instagram post.
Selena Gomez spends time with family in Europe
In her photo dump from last month, Selena wore a trench coat over a turtleneck tank and distressed jeans, accessorizing the look with hoop earrings and trendy shades.
"Paris, friends, good and @rarebeauty, oh what a dream!" she captioned the post.
It seems that Selena has yet to return home to the US, as photos obtained by the Daily Mail showed the former Disney Channel star meeting fans in Paris on Monday.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/selengomez