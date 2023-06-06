Selena Gomez shares never-before-seen photos from trip to Paris

Paris, France - Selena Gomez has given fans another peek at her trip to the City of Light with two new snaps shared to Instagram.

Selena Gomez (r) posted two new snaps from her trip to Paris with her cousin, Priscilla Cosme. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/selengomez

On Monday, the 30-year-old shared two sweet photos from her dreamy Paris getaway.

In the first snap, Selena posed with her cousin, Priscilla Cosme, in front of the lit-up Eiffel Rower at night.

The pair both wore casual fashion for the outing, with the Only Murders in the Building star rocking a pair of gray sweatpants and a white top under a long dark coat.

Priscilla is also featured in the second photo, which sees Selena wrap her arms around her cousin as they smile for the camera.

"You're my forever and ever," Selena wrote in the caption, tagging Priscilla's account. "Love you so much. Grateful for family."

The Rare Beauty founder previously showed off the chic style she rocked during the European getaway in an earlier Instagram post.