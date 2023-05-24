Selena Gomez shows off chic style in news snaps from Paris
Paris, France - Selena Gomez hit the City of Light in style, showing off her chic fashion in a series of snaps shared on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old gave fans a glimpse of her "dream" Paris getaway with a photo dump posted on Instagram.
In the first snap, Selena rocks a pair of shades and gold hoop earrings with a turtleneck sweater tank top, ripped jeans, and a trench coat.
The Only Murders in the Building star gives a kiss to the camera in the second snap and is joined by a friend for the third and fourth.
In the final photo, Selena gives a shout-out to her successful make-up brand, Rare Beauty, as she holds up one of their products to the camera.
"Paris, friends, food, and @rarebeauty , oh what a dream!" she captioned the post.
The former Disney Channel star was also spotted in a snap with her cousin, Priscilla Cosme, from a visit to the Eiffel Tower.
Selena Gomez spends time with loved ones in Paris
Selena rocked a more casual look for the outing, wearing a long coat over a white shirt and gray sweatpants while wrapping her arm around Priscilla.
The downtime with family and friends comes off an exciting professional development for the Hands to Myself singer.
After scoring an Emmy nomination for her cooking show Selena + Chef, Selena has secured a two-show deal with the Food Network.
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez