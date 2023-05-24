Selena Gomez shows off chic style in news snaps from Paris

Paris, France - Selena Gomez hit the City of Light in style, showing off her chic fashion in a series of snaps shared on Tuesday.

Selena Gomez gave her fans a look at her recent Paris trips in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez

The 30-year-old gave fans a glimpse of her "dream" Paris getaway with a photo dump posted on Instagram.

In the first snap, Selena rocks a pair of shades and gold hoop earrings with a turtleneck sweater tank top, ripped jeans, and a trench coat.

The Only Murders in the Building star gives a kiss to the camera in the second snap and is joined by a friend for the third and fourth.

In the final photo, Selena gives a shout-out to her successful make-up brand, Rare Beauty, as she holds up one of their products to the camera.

"Paris, friends, food, and @rarebeauty , oh what a dream!" she captioned the post.

The former Disney Channel star was also spotted in a snap with her cousin, Priscilla Cosme, from a visit to the Eiffel Tower.