Selena Gomez celebrates wrapping Only Murders in the Building season 3

Selena Gomez shared a photo with Meryl Streep (c) in honor of their wrap on filming season 3 of Only Murders in the Building. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez

The 30-year-old has officially wrapped filming of Only Murders in the Building season 3.

In honor of the big day, Sel shared a photo with her newest costar on the Hulu TV show, Meryl Streep, on Thursday.

"I'm not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been," she said in the caption. "It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream. I'll post more soon."

Fans are still waiting for a release date for the upcoming season, but it looks like it won't be too far away.

Selena will again be joined by leads Martin Short and Steve Martin, as well as series newcomer Streep and returning guest star Paul Rudd.

Though plot details are under wraps, the Rare Beauty founder was photographed filming for the show while wearing quite a notable outfit.