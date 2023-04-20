Selena Gomez celebrates wrapping Only Murders in the Building season 3
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has something to celebrate!
The 30-year-old has officially wrapped filming of Only Murders in the Building season 3.
In honor of the big day, Sel shared a photo with her newest costar on the Hulu TV show, Meryl Streep, on Thursday.
"I'm not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been," she said in the caption. "It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream. I'll post more soon."
Fans are still waiting for a release date for the upcoming season, but it looks like it won't be too far away.
Selena will again be joined by leads Martin Short and Steve Martin, as well as series newcomer Streep and returning guest star Paul Rudd.
Though plot details are under wraps, the Rare Beauty founder was photographed filming for the show while wearing quite a notable outfit.
Will Selena Gomez's character get married in season 3 of Only Murders in the Building?
Selena sent fans into a frenzy with a snap of herself in a wedding dress from the set of the comedy series.
Her costars also shared snaps with her in the aisle-ready outfit, sparking further rumors about what might be in store for her character Mabel next season.
No matter what the truth behind the dress is, this season is surely shaping up to be the most epic yet!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez