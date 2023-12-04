Taylor Swift and Simone Biles bring star-power to stands for Packers-Chiefs NFL clash

Green Bay, Wisconsin - Pop icon Taylor Swift and Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles brought star-power to the stands at Sunday's Packers-Chiefs clash in snowy Green Bay, where they turned out to cheer their significant others.

Taylor Swift attends the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 3, 2023. © Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Swift's blossoming romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has brought the NFL a whole new wave of fans as her hundreds of millions of social media followers checked out her new squeeze.



The Cruel Summer singer's appearance at two Chiefs games earlier this season saw television ratings spike and sales of Kelce's jersey soar 400%.

Social media trends saw Swift fans poring over Kelce's old tweets in delight as the NFL leaned in to what it called a "pop cultural moment."

Swift attended her first game in Kansas City in September, and was on hand when the Chiefs played the New York Jets in New Jersey in October.

She then headed out for the South American leg of her Eras tour, and is now taking another break before taking the tour to Asia in February.