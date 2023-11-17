Taylor Swift gets divine welcome in Rio de Janeiro thanks to fans' amazing generosity!

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - After lobbying from legions of Swifties, Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer statue was lit up to welcome Taylor Swift to Brazil ahead of her Eras Tour shows !

Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer statue was illuminated with a special tribute for Taylor Swift ahead of her Eras Tour shows in Brazil. © Florian Plaucher / AFP

As die-hard fans gathered at the famed statue atop Corcovado mountain and in the square below, the giant monument went dark Thursday night and was then re-illuminated wearing a light-projection tribute to Swift's Junior Jewels T-shirt, from the video for You Belong With Me.



"Welcome to Brasil," it said, along with the names of the country's 27 states scrawled across it.

Ecstatic fans explained just what it meant to them.

"I'm going to cry. What matters most to me is her seeing it, her smiling, her being happy," said Rafaela Martins Lopes, one of the devotees who flocked to the statue.