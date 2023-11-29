Taylor Swift gets sweet shout-out from Travis Kelce in new podcast episode

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce paid an adorable homage to Taylor Swift as he thanked her for her subtle show of support for his latest NFL milestone.

On Wednesday, Travis Kelce (l) thanked Taylor Swift for her subtle show of support for his latest milestone with the Kansas City Chiefs. © Collage: JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Latin America News Agency

On Wednesday's episode of New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the 34-year-old and his brother, Jason, touched on his new record with the Kansas City Chiefs.

In Sunday's victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, Travis became the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 receiving yards — becoming the only athlete in the history of the franchise to do so.

While Travis was humble about the milestone, Jason noted that Taylor showed her appreciation for the achievement by liking an Instagram post from the team.

The Super Bowl Champ sweetly thanked her, saying, "Thanks, Tay, I appreciate you on the Chiefs page."

Jason then asked if Taylor has always been interested in tight end receiving yards, with Travis joking that he'll have to ask if she's interested in tight ends.

Though her busy touring schedule has kept her from the latest Kansas City games, the Karma artist is expected to make a grand return to Arrowhead Stadium in the coming weeks after completing her final performance of 2023.