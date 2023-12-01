Will Taylor Swift attend Travis Kelce's Chiefs-Packers game?

Green Bay, Wisconsin - After wrapping up The Eras Tour for the year, Taylor Swift is reportedly heading to Green Bay to continue supporting Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Taylor Swift (r) is reportedly planning to travel to Green Bay on Sunday to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. © Collage: Candice Ward & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old singer hasn't made it to any of the NFL team's match-ups since October due to her busy touring schedule, but that's all set to change in the coming days!

So far, Taylor's only away game appearance this season was at MetLife Stadium, which is close to her usual residence in Manhattan.

But according to Green Bay Packers Coach Matt LaFleur, the Anti-Hero artist is planning on traveling to Wisconsin with Travis for his next game.

"Is she supposed to be here? That's what I've heard, so we'll see," LaFleur said during Friday's press conference, per Fox 11 News.

Though Taylor was most recently in London to attend the premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, she made Kansas City her first stop after completing her final 2023 performance of The Eras Tour, with inside sources noting that she hopes to spend as much time with her 34-year-old beau before resuming the concert series in February.