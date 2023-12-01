Will Taylor Swift attend Travis Kelce's Chiefs-Packers game?
Green Bay, Wisconsin - After wrapping up The Eras Tour for the year, Taylor Swift is reportedly heading to Green Bay to continue supporting Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.
The 33-year-old singer hasn't made it to any of the NFL team's match-ups since October due to her busy touring schedule, but that's all set to change in the coming days!
So far, Taylor's only away game appearance this season was at MetLife Stadium, which is close to her usual residence in Manhattan.
But according to Green Bay Packers Coach Matt LaFleur, the Anti-Hero artist is planning on traveling to Wisconsin with Travis for his next game.
"Is she supposed to be here? That's what I've heard, so we'll see," LaFleur said during Friday's press conference, per Fox 11 News.
Though Taylor was most recently in London to attend the premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, she made Kansas City her first stop after completing her final 2023 performance of The Eras Tour, with inside sources noting that she hopes to spend as much time with her 34-year-old beau before resuming the concert series in February.
How to watch Taylor Swift at Sunday's Chiefs-Packers game
Taylor and Travis first confirmed swirling romance rumors with the Grammy winner's first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs take on the Bears back in September, sending both Swifties and football fans into an utter frenzy.
She attended three more games before The Eras Tour put her viral appearances on pause, but Travis soon returned the favor by showing his support at Taylor's concert in Argentina during his bye week last month.
Fans hoping to catch a glimpse of Taylor's next potential NFL night out can tune into the game on NBC or Peacock on Sunday at 8:20 PM EST.
Cover photo: Collage: Candice Ward & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP